The House Revenue and Taxation Committee has approved cutting Idaho’s top income tax bracket and Idaho’s corporate tax rate by two-tenths of a percent. Rep. ...Read More »
IBR Headlines
House committee approves bill to cut income tax
Idaho unemployment drops to 3.7 percent
US home prices rise 5.3 percent amid solid demand, tight supply
State Board of Education supports new community college district
Valley’s buses roll ahead of peers with free Wi-Fi
WinCo expects March 2 opening for second Nampa store
Mountain Home business owner to appear on “Blue Collar Millionaire”
Commentary
Rolling the dice on the Affordable Care Act
A column discussing the Affordable Care Act is a recipe for immediate obsolescence, right? Perhaps, but the more likely outcome is that we will see ...Read More »
Artificial intelligence: The present and future
The complexity of tolerance in the workplace
No pressure, but this early-morning decision affects thousands
Confessions of a pro bono failure
Out of the Office
Good Works
Breakfast Series Reports
Market Sectors
Real Estate
Bill would help vacation rental hosts pay tax
Roundup 1.27.17
Sales of existing US homes fell in December as supplies hit 17-year low
Construction
Survey shows mixed expectations for multifamily housing
Garden City pet hospital is one of the largest in nation
Confidence in construction is high as Trump takes over