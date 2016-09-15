Maile Kane Lombard joins NeighborWorks Boise

Maile Kane Lombard has joined NeighborWorks Boise as a mortgage lending administrative assistant. She is responsible for providing an array of administrative support to the Homeownership Lending Program, including assisting customers/clients; acting as a liaison between borrowers, underwriters, loan originators, lenders and realtors; and performing a wider variety of customer intake operations in the loan application process.

Kaile Lombard most recently served as an administrative assistant with Graham Mortgage Inc., one of Honolulu’s largest mortgage firms. She spent nearly 11 years in the field of education, overseeing the main office operations and procedures for large-scale public high schools in southern California. Earlier, she worked for 16 years as an office manager, administrative assistant, bookkeeper and sales associate.