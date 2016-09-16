Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / In Portland, retail therapy presents a growing opportunity for builders (access required)

In Portland, retail therapy presents a growing opportunity for builders (access required)

By: Garrett Andrews September 16, 2016 0

In just a few years, “retail” health clinics have become close to ubiquitous around Portland. These small acute care facilities, open late hours and on weekends, are popping up in commercial spaces around the metro area – strip malls, discount centers and grocery stores. They represent a new way of interfacing with the growing health care ...

About Garrett Andrews

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534