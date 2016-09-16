Insurance industry officers, directors elected

Officers and directors of the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of Idaho, Inc. were elected for 2016-2017 at the group’s 92nd annual convention at The Coeur d’Alene Resort in Coeur d’Alene.

President: Jeff Morris, Ricketts & Associates, Inc., Boise

Vice President & President-Elect: Scott O. Packham CIC, Packham Insurance Agency, Blackfoot

Executive Committee: Randy Pipal CIC CRM, Pipal-Anderson Inc, Boise; Greg Swenson, Higgins & Rutledge Insurance, Boise and Bret Howell, Kruse Insurance Inc, Pocatello

Immediate Past President: Clint Paskewitz, Associated Insurance Services LLC, Boise

Regional Directors: Jodie Corless, Pend Oreille Insurance, Ponderay; Mike Martin Jr. (Jay), Martin Insurance, Lewiston; Dennis Holmes, The Insurance Group, Fruitland;

Jason Swan, Idaho Select Insurance LLC, Meridian; Larry Stumpf CIC CRM, Hub International Mountain States Limited, Twin Falls and Staci Matheson AINS CPIW, The Hartwell Corporation, Idaho Falls