Roundup 9.16.16 (access required)

Roundup 9.16.16 (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 16, 2016 0

Idaho Commission on Aging renewed 4,257 square feet  at 701 Allen St. in Meridian. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial handled the transaction. Mountain Pine Dermatology PLLC leased 1,720 square feet at 1576 W. Deer Crest St., Suite 100, in Meridian. Jeffrey Hall of Northwest Commercial Advisors represented the landlord and Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented ...

