New data shows Idaho has low hospital readmission rate

New federal data shows that Idaho Medicare patients are among the least likely to return to the hospital after being treated for certain ailments.

The Idaho Statesman reported that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shows one in eight of more than 28,000 hospital admissions in Idaho resulted with patients returning for further care in 2015.

The only state with a lower readmission rate was Utah.

Insurers, including Medicare, are paying closer attention to hospital readmission rates as part of the national push to reduce the cost of health care and improve the quality of care.

Under the Affordable Care Act, hospitals are penalized for having too many patients return within 30 days after being treated for targeted conditions.