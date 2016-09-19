Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / A word about record-keeping with Kevin Zasio of Zasio Enterprises Inc. (access required)

A word about record-keeping with Kevin Zasio of Zasio Enterprises Inc. (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen September 19, 2016 0

Kevin Zasio is president of Zasio, a software company he founded in San Jose in 1987 and moved to Boise in 1993. It now employs 23 people. Zasio Enterprises Inc. provides management for the records that are created by companies and are required by regulatory agencies. The software that Kevin Zasio created uses barcodes and radio-frequency ...

About Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534