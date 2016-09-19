Gonzalo Bruce is assistant provost for global education at Boise State

Gonzalo Bruce has been hired as assistant provost for global education at Boise State University.

Bruce, now dean of international education at Emporia State University in Kansas, will lead Boise State’s newly formed Center for Global Education starting January 1.

Bruce has more than 16 years experience in higher education, working in public and private universities in the United States and Latin America. He holds a Ph.D. in higher education administration and a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs, both from The Ohio State University. He also has a master’s degree in international public affairs from University of Pittsburgh.

He has served as the dean of international education at Emporia State since 2013, and was assistant vice president in Emporia State’s Office of International Education from 2010-2013.

Boise State’s CGE will bring several campus offices together, including the Intensive English program, International Admissions, International Learning Opportunities, and International Student Services, with the goal of increasing resources and strengthening international student services at Boise State.

Bruce will focus on strategic international student recruitment and retention.