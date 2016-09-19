Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Grove Plaza access will be limited from Front Street (access required)

Grove Plaza access will be limited from Front Street (access required)

By: Teya Vitu September 19, 2016 0

Access from Front Street to Grove Plaza will likely close the week of Sept. 26 as a crane is brought in to deliver steel for construction of the elevated concourse that will span across the plaza’s south spoke from the Boise Centre to the CenturyLink Arena. The Boise Centre, Capital City Development Corp. and general contractor ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534