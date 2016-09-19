Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Inn at 500 Capitol boutique hotel expects to welcome its first overnight guests right after its Dec. 31 opening at the southeast corner of Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle Street in downtown Boise. Soon after announcing plans to build the 112-room hotel in March 2015, developer Brian Obie targeted Dec. 31 for the opening. Boise chef Richard ...