Mark Browning to serve as VP of communications at College of Western Idaho

Mark Browning has been hired to serve as vice president of communications and government relations at College of Western Idaho. He starts his new role Oct. 3.

Browning will be responsible for CWI’s media, public, and government relations efforts. He will also oversee the college’s marketing and advancement department.

Browning previously worked in the same role at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene. Before that, he spent five years as the chief communications and legislative officer for the Idaho State Board of Education. His professional experience includes serving as news director for the CBS affiliate in Boise, as well as main anchor and executive producer at the NBC station in Pocatello.

Browning has a master’s degree in public administration from University of Idaho and BA in mass communications from Idaho State University.