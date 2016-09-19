Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Meg Carlson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prosperity Organic Foods, has been elected as the new Chairman of the Arid Club Executive Committee. The club’s chairman carries the unofficial title of “Kingfish.” Carlson replaces outgoing Kingfish Marshall Garrett. She is president and CEO of Prosperity Organic Foods, Inc., of MELT, an organic and fair trade, ...