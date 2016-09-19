Mick Wiskerchen appointed COO at ClickBank

Mick Wiskerchen has been appointed chief operating officer at ClickBank, an internet retailer in Boise.

Wiskerchen has more than 25 years of experience, including leadership roles at many companies including successful start-ups and Fortune 100 global enterprises. At ClickBank, he’ll be responsible for leading the company’s day-to-day operating activities, including risk management, compliance, customer support, marketing and sales growth.

Wiskerchen recently served as an executive business partner at Micron Technology, where he led world-wide sales, supply chain and corporate affairs, and information technology solutions. Before that, he held various leadership positions at AT&T Wireless.