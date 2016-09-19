Mike Dolezal promoted at Idaho Independent Bank

Mike Dolezal has been promoted to vice president and credit administration officer at Idaho Independent Bank in Coeur d’Alene. In this role, he will focus on the completion and analysis of financial and tax return spreads using the bank’s tax analysis software program; reviewing loan submissions received for approval or reporting; and measuring conformity with established loan policies, procedures, guidelines, laws, regulations, and approval requirements.

Dolezal has more than 25 years of banking experience. He joined IIB in 2005 as a commercial loan officer.

Dolezal graduated with a BBA from Pacific Lutheran University.