Crisis preparation includes mental steps, too

Crisis can happen anywhere at any time, and while we in Idaho haven’t had to deal with these issues on a large scale locally, we have had our fair share of tragedy in some of our communities. The aftermath affects us all. While these situations are often chaotic and unexpected, there are steps you can take to mentally prepare yourself to handle them better, whether you are an employee, a business owner, manager, or a bystander.

David Levine, Senior Vice President of Optum’s Employee Assistance Program and an expert in workplace crisis response, says that anyone can take steps ahead of time to prepare themselves and their workplace to better handle a tragic or emotionally disturbing event. He offers a few suggestions anyone can try, starting today:

Evaluate your purpose – Those who feel they are a part of something bigger than themselves tend to exhibit higher levels of resiliency after a tragedy. Workplaces that encourage volunteerism and community involvement promote work-life balance and encourage an individual’s sense of family, are positioned to nurture resiliency.

Find ways to manage your stress – Stress can contribute to a host of health issues and can impact the way your brain works. During extreme situations, your brain moves away from abstract thinking, making even simple tasks – eating, sleeping, and solving basic math problems – difficult. If you’re already in the habit of doing things to help you cope with everyday stress, such as exercise, relaxation techniques, or a hobby, that will put you at an advantage for dealing with a sudden crisis. It’s also important that you don’t turn to unhealthy habits as a way to cope, such as the use of nicotine, alcohol or drugs.

Examine your relationships – Close relationships with family and friends can be invaluable at times of distress. Those with strong support networks tend to manage these challenges better and recover more quickly. By working to strengthen these relationships now, you’ll have a strong support system in place to lean on in times of crisis.

If you have family, friends or colleagues who are already dealing with a crisis, remember these three letters, A-C-T. The acronym ACT means Acknowledge, Communicate and Transition

· Acknowledge and name the incident – Be visible and available, and use real language that specifically describes what occurred. Acknowledge that the incident has impacted the team and you.

· Communicate with compassion and competence – Employees want to know that leadership cares about their safety and well being and is capable of leading effectively in the wake of a crisis. During these difficult times, employers and managers must “know their stuff” when it comes to the logistics of responding to a crisis, but also be able to communicate in a compassionate way. Other colleagues or a crisis expert could be helpful in providing guidance as leaders prepare to talk to their staff about what happened.

· Begin to Transition – Convey an expectation of recovery to help those who are impacted make the transition to viewing themselves as a “survivor” rather than a “victim.” Communicate flexible and reasonable accommodations as people progress back to “normal” life at work. Some employees will be able to immediately function at full productivity; for those who take longer to get back to normal, you can help hasten their recovery by assigning tasks that are familiar and short-term.

In some situations it may be a whole family that has been traumatized, or the effects of the trauma on an individual may have significant consequences for their family. That is when family therapy may be an appropriate way forward. If you feel an individual could benefit from professional help, make sure that you discuss this with them. Making a referral without their knowledge or permission could cause a great deal of resentment and make the situation worse.

Here are some valuable statewide resources to have handy.

· Idaho Department of Health and Welfare

http://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/Families/SuicidePrevention/Resources/tabid/1920/Default.aspx

· Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255

· The Crisis Hotline: (208) 788-3596

· Idaho’s 24-hour crisis line: 211

· American Red Cross: 800-853-2570 or 208-947-4357

· IDHW Mobile Crisis: 800-600-6474 or 208-334-0808

· Idaho Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-669-3176

· Women & Children’s Crisis Center: 866-331-9474

· Veteran’s Crisis Line: 800-273-8255

Dennis J. Woody, Ph.D. is the clinical director for Optum Idaho. He has maintained a private clinical practice focused on adolescents with brain injury sequelae, neurobehavioral problems, learning disabilities and neurodevelopmental issues and has worked as a consulting pediatric neuropsychologist with Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, school districts and the Mountain States Tumor Institute. Prior to these posts, Woody was the director of neuropsychology at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Baton Rouge in Louisiana.