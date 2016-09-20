D.L. Evans awards scholarships

D.L. Evans Bank has awarded $250 scholarships to recent high school graduates Kathryn Craig, Lane Mengon and Allie Ward.

Ward graduated from Highland High School and attends Idaho State University. Craig graduated from Jerome High School and was awarded a scholarship to College of Idaho. Lane Mengon graduated from Fruitland High School and was awarded a $250.00 scholarship to College of Idaho.

Every year, D.L. Evans Bank awards scholarships to Idaho State, Boise State, College of Idaho, College of Southern Idaho, University of Idaho, College of Western Idaho, and Treasure Valley Community College.