Diana DeJesus is associate director of admissions at University of Idaho College of Law

Diana DeJesus has accepted the position of associate director of admissions in Boise at the University of Idaho College of Law, effective Sept. 19.

DeJesus joins UI from Central Maine Healthcare Corporation, where she was a contract administrator. She received her JD from the University of Maine School of Law in 2013, where she served as the inaugural admissions fellow, a position created for her. She assisted with the implementation and execution of recruitment and yielding activities targeting underrepresented students from varying backgrounds.

DeJesus earned master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Florida Atlantic University. While there, she received the Distinguished Service Award and the student body voted to rename the award the Diana C. DeJesus Distinguished Service Award in her honor.