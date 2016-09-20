Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The city of Ketchum will start accepting credit cards for water bill payments that will be sent out every month starting in November. Ketchum is shifting from quarterly to monthly water bills because many customers get sticker shock with their October water bills after watering lawns in June, July and August, said Robyn Mattison, Ketchum’s public ...