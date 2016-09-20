Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Ketchum switches to monthly water bills, adds electronic payment (access required)

Ketchum switches to monthly water bills, adds electronic payment (access required)

By: Teya Vitu September 20, 2016 0

The city of Ketchum will start accepting credit cards for water bill payments that will be sent out every month starting in November. Ketchum is shifting from quarterly to monthly water bills because many customers get sticker shock with their October water bills after watering lawns in June, July and August, said Robyn Mattison, Ketchum’s public ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534