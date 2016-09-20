Megan Griffin is CenturyLink market development manager for Idaho, Montana, Wyoming

Megan Griffin has joined CenturyLink, Inc. as market development manager. She will be responsible for public relations, media relations, community engagement and local marketing activation for Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

Griffin previously worked at nonprofit organizations in Idaho including Idaho Youth Ranch, Make-A-Wish Idaho and Idaho Public Television. In addition, Griffin has 14 years in the technology sector where she held a variety of positions including printing and imaging sales specialist at Hewlett-Packard.

Griffin holds a BA in art history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She also holds a certificate in fundraising management from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.