RelEVENT launches nationwide (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith September 20, 2016 0

The Boise-based RelEVENT, an app that collects events from around a city and recommends them to users, launched nationwide Sept. 19. RelEVENT originated at a Boise Young Professionals’ b|launched competition in May 2015 when  CEO Stacey Donohue, Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Heath and CTO Sean MacLachlan came together to create an app that helps users learn about events before ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

