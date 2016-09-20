Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Boise-based RelEVENT, an app that collects events from around a city and recommends them to users, launched nationwide Sept. 19. RelEVENT originated at a Boise Young Professionals’ b|launched competition in May 2015 when CEO Stacey Donohue, Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Heath and CTO Sean MacLachlan came together to create an app that helps users learn about events before ...