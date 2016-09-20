Wendy Wilson named executive director of Snake River Alliance

Wendy Wilson has been appointed executive director of the Snake River Alliance, taking on additional responsibilities for the overall direction and success of the organization. She has been working as the interim executive director since late last fall.

Wilson is a long-time Alliance member and was a leader in the group’s Stop the Shipments Initiative in 1996. She is founder and former executive director of Idaho Rivers United. She led the successful statewide river protection group for 10 years before joining the River Network, a national environmental organization. She served as executive director of Idaho-based Advocates for the West from 2013 until 2015.

Wilson will lead the Snake River Alliance’s four-person staff and work with the Board of Directors to build the fiscal health of the organization. The Alliance serves as Idaho’s nuclear watchdog and Idaho’s advocate for renewable and nuclear-free energy. The organization has members across the country and is supported by private donations.