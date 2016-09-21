Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A new Eagle health care operator and developer is building two 99-bed, skilled nursing homes near the Saint Alphonsus hospitals in Boise and Nampa. Cascadia Healthcare started construction Aug. 1 in Nampa at Happy Valley Road and Stamm Lane and planned an October groundbreaking in Boise on Curtis Road just south of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical ...