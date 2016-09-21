HC Company adds project manager, project engineer

Bryan Varner and Mark Kolnes have joined HC Company, Inc. in Boise.

Varner is experienced in project management and project controls. His professional background includes projects in the commercial, nuclear, education, healthcare and high tech sectors. Varner graduated from Northern Arizona University’s Engineering Construction Management program in 2006.

Kolnes brings 14 years of experience in construction project management to his role as project engineer at HC Company. He is a previous owner of Highlander Homes, having built more than 110 homes in the Treasure Valley. Kolnes is a seven-year veteran of the US Army and Idaho National Guard. He was honorably discharged in 2005. He holds a BA in History from Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont, Calif.