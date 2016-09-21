Mike Trueba joins Montana & Idaho CDC as business development manager for Idaho

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff September 21, 2016 0

Mike-Trueba-HeadshotMike Trueba has joined Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation as business development manager in Idaho. His role is to expand Montana & Idaho CDC’s presence and relationships in Idaho. He is based in Boise and travels throughout Idaho. 

Trueba previously worked in commercial lending and has more than 10 years of experience in the banking industry in Idaho. He graduated from from Boise State University with a degree in marketing and management.

Montana & Idaho CDC provides business financing and consulting services.

