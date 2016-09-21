Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / A familiar refrain in Boise housing market: record prices, tight supply (access required)

A familiar refrain in Boise housing market: record prices, tight supply (access required)

By: Teya Vitu September 21, 2016 0

Median home prices in Ada County again hit the record high of $253,000 in August after easing off to $243,000 in July, according to Boise Regional Realtors. Home prices first reached their all-time high median price of $253,000 in June. The same trend that has been in place all year continued in August with a 20.9 percent ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534