Median home prices in Ada County again hit the record high of $253,000 in August after easing off to $243,000 in July, according to Boise Regional Realtors. Home prices first reached their all-time high median price of $253,000 in June. The same trend that has been in place all year continued in August with a 20.9 percent ...