Southern Idaho development group again seeks executive director

Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization, or SIEDO, is once again looking for a new executive director after its newest director Jeff Hough, hired in March, announced he’s resigning for personal reasons.

The economic development director leads the economic development activities in southern Idaho by working closely with SIEDO’s executive board, member cities and counties, the College of Southern Idaho, Business Plus (a regional private business non-profit organization), regional and state agencies and site selectors.

SIEDO was formed in 2001 to support and increase economic development efforts throughout southern Idaho.

The group’s board will name an interim executive director soon and will post the job description for the permanent executive director in October, a spokesman said.