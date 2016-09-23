Leslie Yoest joins Barrett Business Services Inc.

Leslie Yoest has been named the new senior business development manager for Barrett Business Services Inc., located in Meridian. She is responsible for consulting with business owners on how to build a more profitable business. Additionally, she has responsibilities in building strategic professional alliances that can advance the plans for her clients.

Yoest’s has an extensive background in banking and commercial lending. She serves on the board for Giraffe Laugh and she is involved with the United Way, Leukemia, Lymphoma Society, Garden City Chamber of Commerce, Family Advocates, Camp River Run and is a TWIN Honoree.