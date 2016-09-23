Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Most small businesses barely saving money, study shows (access required)

Most small businesses barely saving money, study shows (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires September 23, 2016 0

As Federal Reserve officials gather to issue their monthly assessment of the world's largest economy, a new study lays bare the extent to which many small firms are pressed for cash. "Most small businesses are operating on very small margins," Diana Farrell, CEO of the JPMorgan Chase Institute, an in-house think tank that uses data from ...

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534