Thornton Oliver Keller hires Danielle Montgomery and Pedro Medrano

Danielle Montgomery and Pedro Medrano have joined Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.

Montgomery has joined the firm’s research department, which is responsible for writing the bi-annual Market Watch and monthly Market Review newsletter. She will also be involved with monitoring and compiling daily market changes and statistics.

Montgomery has more than six years of administrative and customer service work experience. She holds a BS in biology from Northwest Nazarene University.

Medrano is the newest member of the firm’s property management maintenance team. He has more than eight years of experience of construction and manufacturing, as well as repair and maintenance experience.