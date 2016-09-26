Quantcast
Construction employment drops in August but remains at eight-year highs

Construction employment drops in August but remains at eight-year highs (access required)

By: Teya Vitu September 26, 2016

Idaho, like much of the nation, has gained construction jobs since August 2015, but lost construction jobs from July to August. But the changes in Idaho were more dramatic at both ends. The Gem State ranked No. 4 with a 9.2 percent gain in construction jobs from August to August, but ranked No. 43 with 700 ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment.

