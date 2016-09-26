John L. Hague appointed managing director of CAPROCK Group

Hague has more than 35 years of experience in the investment business, with previous roles at Morgan Guaranty Trust Company, Salomon Brothers, and PIMCO. At CAPROCK, he’ll help to guide the effort of defining broad investment themes for the company, as well as assisting families with portfolio structure and wealth management advice.

Hague was educated in New York, Paris, Maine, London and California. He graduated from Bowdoin College in Maine and spent his junior year at the London School of Economics. He went on to gain an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of business where he specialized in finance.Established in 2005, The CAPROCK Group is a multi-family office with locations in San Jose, Seattle, Newport Beach, Park City, and Boise. The CAPROCK Group is a founding member of The B Corporation.