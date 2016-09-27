Quantcast
Boise Chamber commits to move office to Pioneer Crossing (access required)

By: Teya Vitu September 27, 2016 0

The Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce for the first time will own its office space when the Pioneer Crossing garage opens in summer 2017 at Front and 11th streets. The chamber will have 13,000 square feet of street-level office space built into the five-level, 644-space garage that Gardner Co. is building to support the hotel and ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment.

