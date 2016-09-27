Bonnie Shelton joins Gallatin Public Affairs

Bonnie Shelton, a former television reporter who has worked in national and local newsrooms, is joining Gallatin Public Affairs as an associate.

Shelton will assist Gallatin clients with media relations, crisis management, and content development.

Before joining Gallatin, Shelton worked as a television reporter for KTVB-Idaho’s NewsChannel 7, earning honors including a regional Edward R. Murrow award for hard news reporting.

Shelton also spent three years working as a reporter, producer and weekend anchor at WAOW-TV in Wausau, Wisc. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oregon with a BS in broadcast journalism.