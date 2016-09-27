Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Bonnie Shelton joins Gallatin Public Affairs

Bonnie Shelton joins Gallatin Public Affairs

By: IBR Staff September 27, 2016 0

Bonnie J. Shelton croppedBonnie Shelton, a former television reporter who has worked in national and local newsrooms, is joining Gallatin Public Affairs as an associate.

Shelton will assist Gallatin clients with media relations, crisis management, and content development.
Before joining Gallatin, Shelton worked as a television reporter for KTVB-Idaho’s NewsChannel 7, earning honors including a regional Edward R. Murrow award for hard news reporting.

Shelton also spent three years working as a reporter, producer and weekend anchor at WAOW-TV in Wausau, Wisc. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oregon with a BS in broadcast journalism.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534