Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group adds three realtors

Realtors Holly Terpstra, Kyle Tilton and John Yancey have joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group.

Terpstra has held her real estate license since 2004 and has been a top producer in Canyon County. She specializes in new construction. She will work from the Group’s Eagle office.

Tilton is a new licensee whose previous experience includes six years as a paralegal in a real estate law firm. He will focus on new construction, resale properties and land. He will work from the Group’s Eagle office.

Yancey will work from the Group’s Meridian office. He has worked in health and human service leadership positions for more than 20 years. He plans to focus on residential resale properties, new construction, and impeded buyers, those with

foreclosure more than four years old, but less than seven.