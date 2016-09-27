Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Pioneer Crossing will add another downtown quadrant (access required)

Pioneer Crossing will add another downtown quadrant (access required)

By: Teya Vitu September 27, 2016 0

When Gardner Company puts up a new building in Boise, that building gets its look from Salt Lake City-based Babcock Design Group. Babcock designed the Eighth and Main office building - Gardner's first big project in the city, completed in 2014 - the City Center Plaza and the Nampa Library Plaza. Here's a look at ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534