Randy Schubert is new executive director of Life's Kitchen

By: IBR Staff September 27, 2016 0

Randy SchubertRandy Schubert has been appointed executive director of Life’s Kitchen, the Boise-based nonprofit organization that helps at-risk youth through food service and life skills training, placement in the food service industry, and continuing education.

Schubert was appointed by the group’s board. Before  joining Life’s Kitchen, Randy Schubert was the executive director of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association and also spent more than 25 years in leadership positions for Special Olympics. In that role he was a member of the organizing committee that helped bring the 2009 Special Olympics World Winter Games to Idaho.

 

