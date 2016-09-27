Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Wandervans is hitting the road (access required)

Wandervans is hitting the road (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith September 27, 2016 0

Boise-based Wandervans has found an investor and will expand to four new markets within the next year. Wandervans rents vans for camping. Chris Cook, a computer engineer and avid traveler,  launched Wandervans in May with three modified Ford Transits that are fitted with beds, refrigerators and sinks. Now, August Johnson, a realtor with Johnson Realty and founder of the mobile accessory company ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534