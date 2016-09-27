Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Boise-based Wandervans has found an investor and will expand to four new markets within the next year. Wandervans rents vans for camping. Chris Cook, a computer engineer and avid traveler, launched Wandervans in May with three modified Ford Transits that are fitted with beds, refrigerators and sinks. Now, August Johnson, a realtor with Johnson Realty and founder of the mobile accessory company ...