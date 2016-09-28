Ann Munroe is elected president of Capital Matrix

Ann Munroe has been elected president of Capital Matrix by the company’s directors.

Munroe has been with the company since 1997, serving as vice president and commercial loan officer. She replaces Deborah Brown, who has served as president since 1999. Brown will remain with the company as a consultant through part of 2017.

Silvia Morrow has been promoted to senior loan officer, vice president and secretary of the corporation. Silvia, a commercial loan officer, has been with the company since 2006. Paulette Hudson has been promoted to loan officer. Hudson

has been with the company since 2006.

Capital Matrix works in partnership with Idaho lending institutions to provide SBA 504 commercial real estate financing for small and medium-sized businesses.