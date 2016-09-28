Construction industry celebrates, hobnobs at Idaho Top Projects awards event

Close to 200 people representing all facets of the construction industry – including contractors, engineers, architects, developers and owners – gathered to honor Idaho’s Top Projects at an awards event. The event took place Thursday, Sept. 22 at The Owyhee in Boise. After a reception that included industry networking opportunities and a brief but informative speech by Charlie Woodruff, director for the U.S. Green Building Council and one of the TP judges, the awards were revealed. Awards were handed out for Honorable Mention, Third, Second and First Place in five categories.

The First Place award winners were: Whitewater Park Apartments Clubhouse in Boise for Renovation; Minidoka Dam Modifications in Minidoka for Utility; the South Valley Connector for Transportation; Kootenai Health Expansion in Coeur d’Alene for Public; and 30th and Main in Boise for Private.

The 2016 Top Project of the Year award went to the Chateau des Fleurs event center in Eagle. Visit the Top Projects web page for links to more event photos and to read about all of the top construction project finalists in the digital edition of the Idaho Business Review’s Idaho’s 2016 Top Projects: http://idahobusinessreview.com/events/tp/