Construction industry celebrates, hobnobs at Idaho Top Projects awards event

Close to 200 people representing all facets of the construction industry – including contractors, engineers, architects, developers and owners – gathered to honor Idaho’s Top Projects at an awards event. The event took place Thursday, Sept. 22 at The Owyhee in Boise. After a reception that included industry networking opportunities and a brief but informative speech by Charlie Woodruff, director for the U.S. Green Building Council and one of the TP judges, the awards were revealed. Awards were handed out for Honorable Mention, Third, Second and First Place in five categories.
The First Place award winners were: Whitewater Park Apartments Clubhouse in Boise for Renovation; Minidoka Dam Modifications in Minidoka for Utility; the South Valley Connector for Transportation; Kootenai Health Expansion in Coeur d’Alene for Public; and 30th and Main in Boise for Private.
The 2016 Top Project of the Year award went to the Chateau des Fleurs event center in Eagle. Visit the Top Projects web page for links to more event photos and to read about all of the top construction project finalists in the digital edition of the Idaho Business Review’s Idaho’s 2016 Top Projects: http://idahobusinessreview.com/events/tp/
Pictured here is the Chateau des Fleurs team (kneeling) Roshan Roghani-Ishaq, vice president at Camille Beckman Corp. (left) and Melanie Alderson, vice president at K2 Construction, Inc. (right); (standing; l-r) are Dana Kauffman, principal architect at Insight Architects; Foad Roghani, principal at Camille Beckman Corp.; Susan Roghani, founder of Camille Beckman Corp.; Mark Kreizenbeck, president at K2 Construction, Inc. Danish Ishaq, channel at RealizeVision & partner All Access Boise and Donna Kreizenbeck, secretary and treasurer at K2 Construction, Inc. Photo by Pete Grady.
Pictured here (l-r) are Mike Simonds, principal, ZGA Architects; Tucker Anderson, architect, Babcock Wilcox; Bill Beck , founding principal, Tenant Reality Advisors; Andrew Beck, COO, The NutraCommerce Group and Matt Guho, president, Guho Construction Company. Photo by Erika Sather-Smith.
Pictured here (l-r) are Tony Ghinazzi, Merit Professional Coatings; Adam Guyton, PayneWest Insurance; Cecyle Brock, EKC, Inc.; Paul Haas, EKC, Inc.; Brenda Smith, PayneWest Insurance; Hillary Lombardo, PayneWest Insurance and Ben Harger, PayneWest Insurance. Photo by Erika Sather-Smith.
Pictured here (l-r) are Foad Roghani, principal at Camille Beckman Corp.; Doug Racine, principal architect, BRS Architects and Ken Fisher, president, Paradigm of Idaho, Inc. Photo by Erika Sather-Smith.
Pictured here (l-r) with their second place award for the Friedman Memorial Airport are T-O Engineers Francesca Thompson, marketing assistant; Eva Fithen, marketing director; Mark Jones, staff engineer; Nathan Cuvala, project manager; Dave Sherman, project manager; Dave Mitchell, project manager and Chris Pomeroy, manager, Friedman Memorial Airport. Photo by Pete Grady.
Pictured here (l-r) are Robert Hardgrove, pricipal engineer, SPF Water Engineering; Steve Cowles, assistant project manager, McAlvain Group of Companies; Walt McBrier, vice president and project director, McAlvain Group of Companies and Matt Munger, director of development services, WHPacific. Photo by Erika Sather-Smith.
Pictured here (l-r) are happy hour sponsors Tates Rents’ Haley Hennessey, marketing manager; Sam Castillo, outside sales; Joe Plehal, sales manager and Garrett Rose, rental associate. Photo by Erika Sather-Smith.
Pictured here (l-r) are Anthony Guho, vice president, Guho Corp; Susan Guho, Guho Corp; Nick Guho, president, Guho Corp and Jess Giuffre. Photo by Erika Sather-Smith.
Pictured here (l-r) are Knife River’s Justin Tietz, ready mix operations manager; Matt Abrams, estimator and project manager; Zach Cooper, operations manager; Jim Lauteren, estimating manager; John Gabbard, concrete superintendent; Kevin Seely, contract administrator; Pete Onstott, concrete finisher foreman; Steve Earl, estimator. Photo by Erika Sather-Smith.