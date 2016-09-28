Gill, Vaughn take the reins at Idaho Center for History and Politics and The Blue Review

Associate professor of political science Justin Vaughn and history professor Jill Gill became acting co-directors of the Idaho Center for History and Politics in July. The pair takes over for the Center’s founder, history professor Todd Shallat. The co-directors have big plans for the 12-year-old center, which include bringing more focus on the interaction between politics and history.

In addition, Gill and Vaughn have been named the academic editors of The Blue Review. The publication’s website names the publisher as the Boise State University School of Public Service. The publication was previously run by publisher Nathaniel Hoffman.