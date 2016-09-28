Moriah Lenhart-Wees joins the University of Idaho Boise

Moriah Lenhart-Wees has joined the University of Idaho Boise as the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences advising specialist and Confucius Institute program specialist.

Lenhart-Wees will be recruiting for UI in southwest Idaho and advising for the college’s online programs. She will coordinate Chinese language, cultural, martial arts and cooking classes for the Confucius Institute’s Treasure Valley outreach programs.

Lenhart-Wees joined the UI after working at ClickBank in Boise. She has a BA in Mandarin from Georgetown University.