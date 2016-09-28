Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / New software pairs talent with companies (access required)

New software pairs talent with companies (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith September 28, 2016 0

The owner of Quest Groups is building a software company called Talentpair to streamline the headhunting process for companies. Joe Kosakowski has worked as a recruiter for the tech industry for 19 years. He originally worked with venture capital firms in Silicon Valley to scale tech startups, but started his own recruitment company, Quest Groups, in ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534