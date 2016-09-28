Pat Belokas joins Western Aircraft

Pat Belokas has joined the Western Aircraft sales team.

A Piper Factory authorized dealer for Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska, Mr. Belokas will be responsible for Western’s aircraft sales of Piper Aircraft models including the M600, M500, M350, as well as additional aircraft such as the Matrix, Seneca V, Seminole, Arrow, and the Archer LX. He will be based in Boise.

Belokas is a pilot who has operated aircraft for commercial airlines, fractional airlines and corporate flight departments. He holds a BS in aviation from Utah Valley University and an Associate of Applied Science from San Juan College. He most recently was flying Challengers and Premier Jets out of Scottsdale, Ariz.