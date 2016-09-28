Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Twin Falls rebuilding furniture store into new city hall (access required)

Twin Falls rebuilding furniture store into new city hall (access required)

By: Teya Vitu September 28, 2016 0

The city of Twin Falls has stripped down the former Banner Furniture build to its skeletal structure on the way to rebuilding the three-story shell into a new city hall. “It’s down to its bones,” Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler said. Construction Manager/General Contractor Starr Corp. in Twin Falls started demolition work in June and since ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534