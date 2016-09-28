Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The city of Twin Falls has stripped down the former Banner Furniture build to its skeletal structure on the way to rebuilding the three-story shell into a new city hall. “It’s down to its bones,” Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler said. Construction Manager/General Contractor Starr Corp. in Twin Falls started demolition work in June and since ...