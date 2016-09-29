Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / HHPR opens engineering office in Moscow (access required)

HHPR opens engineering office in Moscow (access required)

By: Teya Vitu September 29, 2016 0

Harper Houf Peterson Righellis Inc., a Portland civil engineering firm, opened its first Idaho office in Moscow in May primarily to handle road projects, apartment projects, and bringing school sites up to the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Scott Sumner, a civil engineer, is HHPR’s office manager and project manager in Moscow. Sumner originally joined ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

