Harper Houf Peterson Righellis Inc., a Portland civil engineering firm, opened its first Idaho office in Moscow in May primarily to handle road projects, apartment projects, and bringing school sites up to the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Scott Sumner, a civil engineer, is HHPR’s office manager and project manager in Moscow. Sumner originally joined ...