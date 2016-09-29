Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



As the intersection of Meridian and Deer Flat roads evolves, so evolves the city of Kuna. Four years ago, fields occupied three sides of that intersection and a few old homes were scattered a bit beyond the fourth. That all changed when Ridley’s Family Market opened in the intersection’s southwest quadrant in December 2014, along with the ...