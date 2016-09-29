Woodhouse Group adds marketer, two realtors

Leslye Park is the new marketing and agent transitions coordinator at Woodhouse Group Real Estate. Originally from Chicago, she has worked in marketing and corporate logistics for several years.

Realtors Austan Pearce and Josh Kinghorn have also joined Woodhouse Group Real Estate.

Pearce has worked as a full-time realtor since 2012, working directly with developers, investors, and top producing builders. He works to educate buyers and sellers by knowing the history of a property.

Kinghorn has a 15 years of experience in construction and seven years in business to business sales.