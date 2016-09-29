Quantcast
Woodhouse Group adds marketer, two realtors

By: IBR Staff September 29, 2016 0

Leslye Park is the new marketing and agent transitions coordinator at Woodhouse Group Real Estate. Originally from Chicago, she has worked in marketing and corporate logistics for several years.

Realtors Austan Pearce and Josh Kinghorn have also  joined Woodhouse Group Real Estate.

Pearce has worked as a full-time realtor since 2012, working directly with developers, investors, and top producing builders. He works to educate buyers and sellers by knowing the history of a property.

Kinghorn has a 15 years of experience in construction and seven years in business to business sales.

