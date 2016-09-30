Marc C. Chopin appointed dean at University of Idaho College of Business and Economics

Marc C. Chopin has been appointed dean of the College of Business and Economics at the University of Idaho.

Prior to joining the University of Idaho in July, Chopin was a professor of economics at the W.A. Franke College of Business at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. He served there as associate dean from 2006 to 2008 and dean of the college from 2008 to 2011.

Until his move to Idaho, Chopin was chairman of the Northern Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology. He holds a BA in economics from the University of Texas at Austin and a PhD in economics from Texas A&M University.