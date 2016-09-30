Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Roundup 9.30.16 (access required)

Roundup 9.30.16 (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 30, 2016 0

Wok Fusion leased 1,507 square feet in Ten Mile Plaza located at 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 100, in Meridian. Brii Mason of Northwest Commercial Advisors facilitated this transaction. Fresca Mexican Foods LLC leased 7,000 square feet of industrial space located at 11520 Executive Drive in Boise. Chris Pearson, SIOR, Peter Oliver, SIOR, CCIM, of ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534