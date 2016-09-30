Tracie Boyer returns to CSHQA as architect-in-training

Tracie Boyer has returned to CSHQA as an Architect-in-Training III. She previously worked for the firm from 1994 to 1995.

Boyer has project experience with apartments, commercial buildings, churches, and more than 50 residences. At CSHQA, she will be involved with commercial and retail projects, starting with Lithia Dealership in Klamath Falls, Ore.

In 2003 Boyer earned her bachelor of architecture and a minor in arts from the University of Idaho. She has volunteered with the Girl Scouts of America for 13 years.